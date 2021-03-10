$499.18 Million in Sales Expected for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) will post sales of $499.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for TCF Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $484.50 million to $509.00 million. TCF Financial posted sales of $538.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TCF Financial will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TCF Financial.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%.

TCF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TCF Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

TCF Financial stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. The stock had a trading volume of 38,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $49.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other TCF Financial news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 21,320 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $887,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 3,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $139,650.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,884 shares of company stock worth $1,527,247. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TCF Financial by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 230,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after acquiring an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,346,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of TCF Financial by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

