Aion Reaches Market Cap of $94.68 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Aion has a market capitalization of $94.68 million and $19.72 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000346 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,963.84 or 0.99012302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00036228 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00012324 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.12 or 0.00434347 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.80 or 0.00864324 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.17 or 0.00308339 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00095223 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.