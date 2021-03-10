Perlin (PERL) Hits Market Capitalization of $58.15 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Perlin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Perlin has a market capitalization of $58.15 million and approximately $31.57 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Perlin has traded 94.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00053510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $425.12 or 0.00749475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00029110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00039508 BTC.

Perlin Coin Profile

PERL is a coin. Its launch date was August 20th, 2019. Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,938,908 coins. The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wavelet introduces a novel family of directed-acyclic-graph (DAG)-based consensus protocols. It is designed to alleviate the numerous scalability dilemmas predicated in decentralized ledgers, such as those that utilize either the longest chain rule or some variant of stake delegation or committee election scheme. Wavelet guarantees irreversibility of transactions, and consistent total ordering of transactions without any compromise on safety, performance or liveness; enabling features such as transaction graph pruning and Turing-complete smart contract execution. The safety and liveness of Wavelet are solely dependent on the safety and liveness of any arbitrarily chosen Byzantine fault-tolerant binary consensus protocol executed within the Wavelet framework. Unlike prior works, Wavelet requires minimal configuration of a minuscule set of system parameters to work in a large range of practical network settings where communication is only partially synchronous. “

Perlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

