Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.41. Alpine Income Property Trust posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01).

PINE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 335,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after buying an additional 95,343 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PINE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $18.13. 1,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,498. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

