Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/8/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/2/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $106.50 to $112.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/24/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $113.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $112.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $106.50.

2/17/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

2/17/2021 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

2/16/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $88.00 to $96.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

1/11/2021 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $102.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of BMO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.57. 43,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $38.31 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $26,146,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $558,908,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $1,285,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after buying an additional 385,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

