Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) to report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Ovintiv posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $4.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ovintiv.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OVV. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

NYSE:OVV opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ovintiv (OVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.