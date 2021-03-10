ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Trading Down 5.5%

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.46. 1,975,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,793,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. On average, equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ImmunoGen news, VP David G. Foster sold 11,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $70,511.76. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 182.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 62,475 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 259,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.