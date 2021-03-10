Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)’s share price was down 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.90 and last traded at $120.84. Approximately 515,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 504,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist increased their target price on Cardlytics from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.77 and a beta of 2.63.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 23.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 10,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 983 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $132,783.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,100,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,886 shares of company stock worth $9,272,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,560,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 272,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

