IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in IDEX were worth $42,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IDEX by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in IDEX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in IDEX by 443.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 31,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,501 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen cut IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.40.

IEX stock opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $104.56 and a 12-month high of $211.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.26 and its 200 day moving average is $190.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

