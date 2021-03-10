Investors Purchase High Volume of Genius Brands International Call Options (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 186,081 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the average volume of 34,459 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ GNUS traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,523,498. Genius Brands International has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $11.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in Genius Brands International by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Genius Brands International by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in Genius Brands International by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

