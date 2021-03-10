OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Shares Gap Down to $3.05

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.05, but opened at $2.86. OpGen shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 236,371 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on OpGen from $5.65 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of OpGen at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

OpGen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

