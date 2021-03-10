Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.21

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 46433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

ENBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.66.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. Research analysts forecast that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Enable Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 65.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

