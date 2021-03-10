Tap (XTP) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Tap has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Tap has a market cap of $11.29 million and approximately $35,315.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00054899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.24 or 0.00773810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00030151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XTPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.