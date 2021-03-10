Color Platform (CLR) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Color Platform has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $1,517.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,341.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $537.83 or 0.00971836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.86 or 0.00341269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00027774 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000825 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002725 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

