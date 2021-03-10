LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 78 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 42.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 215.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $160.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $161.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

