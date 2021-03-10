CKW Financial Group Buys 63 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. CKW Financial Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $406,026,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 15.5% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,764,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,951.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,218.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,198.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

