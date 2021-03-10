Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Richard A. Novak Sells 793 Shares

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) insider Richard A. Novak sold 793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $23,940.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FHI opened at $30.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.24 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,941,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,657,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 1,202.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after buying an additional 170,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.