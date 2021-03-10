Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading Down 1.6%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.99 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 38,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 130,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

About Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc focuses on the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company is also developing various therapies for heart diseases, including acute myocarditis and other causes of heart failure. Its lead product is CardiolRx, a pharmaceutically-produced CBD formulation.

