Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Hits Market Capitalization of $57.72 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $57.72 million and $1.95 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00003330 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.68 or 0.00510676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00069651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00057727 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00075001 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.00557732 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00075759 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUCKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.