General Electric (NYSE:GE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised shares of General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.21.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

