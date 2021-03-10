Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 435.27% and a negative net margin of 2,037.97%.

XERS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.56. The stock had a trading volume of 103,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

