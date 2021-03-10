extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $542,781.18 and $205,151.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,645.92 or 0.99749686 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035407 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012061 BTC.
- Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.80 or 0.00424035 BTC.
- Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.41 or 0.00842441 BTC.
- Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00295264 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003744 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00087822 BTC.
- MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00044460 BTC.
- Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.
extraDNA Profile
extraDNA Token Trading
