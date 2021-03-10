extraDNA (XDNA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One extraDNA token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, extraDNA has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. extraDNA has a total market cap of $542,781.18 and $205,151.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,645.92 or 0.99749686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012061 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $240.80 or 0.00424035 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.41 or 0.00842441 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.67 or 0.00295264 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.87 or 0.00087822 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00044460 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005507 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (CRYPTO:XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

extraDNA Token Trading

