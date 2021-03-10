Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MRNS traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,187. The company has a market capitalization of $578.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.56.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

