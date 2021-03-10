Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 626,436 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,340,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 626,436 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.23% of Avantor worth $37,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 65,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 139,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,560,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, Director Christi Shaw sold 14,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $381,150.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,319 shares in the company, valued at $301,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $271,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,223.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,034 shares of company stock worth $4,819,835. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of AVTR opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $31.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

