Eminer Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.69 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Eminer coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Eminer has traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar. Eminer has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $1.69 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.00751348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029134 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. “

Buying and Selling Eminer

