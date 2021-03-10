Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Post $2.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report earnings per share of $2.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $5.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.23) to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $8.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.64) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTN. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. New Street Research lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.93.

Shares of MTN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $303.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,034. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.10 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $289.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Vail Resorts has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $323.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

