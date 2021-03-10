Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $38.57 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $38,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Shares of ITA opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.