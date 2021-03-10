Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $39.14 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,508,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,134 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.51% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $39,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VRP opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.