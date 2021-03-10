Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 30,522 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,578,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,522 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $40,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 50.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NCLH shares. Berenberg Bank cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.97.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 91,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $2,265,143.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.