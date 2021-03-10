Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NARI traded up $17.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 39,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,449. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $94.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In other news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 27,400 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 283,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,076,906.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $476,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,330,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,112,456 shares of company stock valued at $88,116,112.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.