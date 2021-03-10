Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 8.36%.

CPIX stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.15. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,795. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.