Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.44

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.44 and last traded at $47.91, with a volume of 2324 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAC shares. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Camden National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $717.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200 day moving average of $35.48.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. White purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Camden National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,623,000 after acquiring an additional 41,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Camden National by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Camden National in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in Camden National by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 91,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 21,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

