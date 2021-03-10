Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Amgen (AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/8/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $252.00 to $260.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $279.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $242.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Amgen was given a new $222.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Amgen was given a new $277.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $252.00 to $260.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $285.00 to $277.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $280.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $295.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $280.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $253.00 to $245.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2021 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $276.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.87. 88,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $132.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.79. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,778,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Amgen by 4,644.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 952,081 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Amgen by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after buying an additional 586,896 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.