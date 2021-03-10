JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 348,214 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,588,024 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mirova increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 868 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 4,151 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.13. The stock had a trading volume of 46,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,229,918. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.47 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Paul M. Silva sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $315,433.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,069,051.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $355,004.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,228,895.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,514 shares of company stock worth $1,172,012. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.