CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.68. 179,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,179,948. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

