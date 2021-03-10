Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 801 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $232.68 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.45.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.56.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

