Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 465.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Moderna by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 158,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 465.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 222,174 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $564,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.18, for a total transaction of $1,415,876.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,422,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,283,220.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,975,015 shares of company stock worth $614,076,671 in the last 90 days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $189.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.22, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

