Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,664. Materialise has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.92 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTLS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

