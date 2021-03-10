Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,921 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Welltower from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.69.

Shares of WELL opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

