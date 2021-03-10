IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in IDEX by 78.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 608.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IEX. Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $198.74 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $211.71. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.49.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

