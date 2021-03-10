CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,042,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CDW by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,666 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.78.

CDW stock opened at $155.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,647,645. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

