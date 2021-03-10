Brokerages Anticipate Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. Paya reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paya.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYA. DA Davidson began coverage on Paya in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Paya in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of PAYA opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97. Paya has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 0.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in Paya during the fourth quarter worth $3,634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Paya in the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Paya in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

