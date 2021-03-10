Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,010 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVR. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

IVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $13.78.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.