ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.12% of ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Titus Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF stock opened at $83.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.12 and its 200-day moving average is $90.42. ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF has a 1 year low of $47.95 and a 1 year high of $104.23.

