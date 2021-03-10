CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Short Interest Down 18.7% in February

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 28th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:CHSCL opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. CHS has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $29.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

