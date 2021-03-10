Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the January 28th total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $326.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73. The company has a market cap of $451.22 million, a PE ratio of 111.21 and a beta of 0.72. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $416.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.85.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($7.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.22%.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $96,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,940 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,387,140 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Daily Journal by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Daily Journal by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Daily Journal by 483.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Daily Journal by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

