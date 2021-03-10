First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Buys $330,750.00 in Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $735.00 per share, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares in the company, valued at $386,979,705. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FCNCA stock traded up $15.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $814.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,959. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $812.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $700.33 and its 200-day moving average is $535.51.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $485.48 million during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 39.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCNCA. BMO Capital Markets cut First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

