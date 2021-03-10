Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $10.95 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,948 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,908,458 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,806,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,599 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,516,157 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,467 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 413,653 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.39, for a total value of $60,968,315.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,412,263.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,188,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,458,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $131.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,127. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $371.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.