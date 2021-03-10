AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 748,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.59% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $51,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 233.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 9,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,523.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,076 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,503. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMN opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

