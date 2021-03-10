Short Interest in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Decreases By 19.2%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 776,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 28th total of 961,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45.

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $159,265,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,390,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after acquiring an additional 543,735 shares during the period. Finally, Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,740,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

