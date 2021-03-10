Short Interest in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Decreases By 19.2%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 776,800 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the January 28th total of 961,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 215,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.45.
In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.
About ALX Oncology
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.
Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.